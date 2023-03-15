The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,201,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,982,000 after acquiring an additional 82,602 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 144,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $329.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average of $140.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

