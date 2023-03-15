The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.54

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.54 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 76.30 ($0.93). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 76.30 ($0.93), with a volume of 432,491 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £346.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.55.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

