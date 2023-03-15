The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TTC traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.17. 178,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

