The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,380,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.