Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Saha anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of TBPH opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $666.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 84,787 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 916,820 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

