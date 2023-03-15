Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. 326,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.25. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.