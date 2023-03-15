Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

ANIP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. 35,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,736. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.