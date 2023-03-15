Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $421,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,000,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,182. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

