Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 217,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,475. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

