Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.19% of CACI International worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.39. 104,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.