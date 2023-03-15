Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.38.

REGN traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $763.28. The company had a trading volume of 192,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $745.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

