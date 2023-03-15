Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Stock Down 6.1 %

C traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,627,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,077,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

