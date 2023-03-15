Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 108,518 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 108,518 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.34% of Golar LNG worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,676,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG Profile

GLNG traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 1,212,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,427. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.