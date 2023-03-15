Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.23% of Popular worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. 860,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

