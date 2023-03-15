Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

AIG stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,925. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

