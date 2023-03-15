Threshold Price Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $427.06 million and $221.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00033743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00212216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,011.77 or 0.99975855 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.90338 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0456503 USD and is up 17.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $392,286,670.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

