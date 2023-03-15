Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.49. 699,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 819,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tidewater by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

