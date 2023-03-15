Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.59.
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
