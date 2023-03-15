TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Trading 0.5% Higher

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 5,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 1,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

