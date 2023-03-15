Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 997,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,325 shares of company stock worth $2,854,256. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

