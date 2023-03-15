Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

