Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

