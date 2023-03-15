Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Takes $967,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOT opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

