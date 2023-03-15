Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS ESGV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. 249,480 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.