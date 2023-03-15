Toroso Investments LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.69) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.08) to GBX 5,790 ($70.57) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

