Toroso Investments LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 108,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $525,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 108,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $525,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 19,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $122,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,582,315 shares of company stock valued at $14,466,785 in the last ninety days. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 20,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,969. The company has a market cap of $515.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.83. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

