Toroso Investments LLC Has $7.31 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.18% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,217,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

