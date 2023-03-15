Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 197,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 110,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,794. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $122.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

