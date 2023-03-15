Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The company has a market cap of $446.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

