Toroso Investments LLC Sells 81,329 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,329 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 1.50% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. 11,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,389. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99.

