Toroso Investments LLC Trims Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,082 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital accounts for approximately 0.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Silvergate Capital worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of SI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 5,485,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,368,224. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.