TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) PT Raised to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.93) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock traded down GBX 8.30 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161.90 ($1.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,023.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

