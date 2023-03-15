Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.78. 437,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.96. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

