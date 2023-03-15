Traders Buy High Volume of Caterpillar Put Options (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 61,012 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 41,448 put options.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Caterpillar stock traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.36. 4,182,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average of $221.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
