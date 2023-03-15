Traders Buy High Volume of Caterpillar Put Options (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 61,012 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 41,448 put options.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.36. 4,182,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average of $221.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

