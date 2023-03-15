Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 180,294 shares changing hands.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a PE ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28.

About Trevali Mining

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.