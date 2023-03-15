Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.