Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

About Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 5,696,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,126 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,684,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,663,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,446,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

