Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 1.3%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 34,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 31,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMQ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.