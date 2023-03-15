Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TRIN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 232,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is -185.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

