Triple Point Energy Transition plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TENT)

Mar 15th, 2023

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TENT opened at GBX 73.22 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72. Triple Point Energy Transition has a twelve month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.19 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £73.23 million, a P/E ratio of 598.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

