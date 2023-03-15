True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$5.00. The company traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 2620828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 39.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$320.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.99.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

True North Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.16%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.