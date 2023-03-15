TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $107.73 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. TrueFi has a market cap of $107.73 million and $177.79 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00410924 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,928.83 or 0.27775736 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,080,382 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 981,012,013.9051199 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.11201003 USD and is down -8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $89,421,491.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

