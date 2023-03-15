Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management decreased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti comprises about 0.8% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $268.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.15 and a 200 day moving average of $293.39. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

