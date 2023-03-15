UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

UDR Trading Down 0.4 %

UDR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 2,096,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,640. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after acquiring an additional 946,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UDR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after buying an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

