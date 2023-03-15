UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
UDR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 2,096,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,640. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after acquiring an additional 946,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UDR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after buying an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
