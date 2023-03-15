United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.80

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 64155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CL King lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 368,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,983,000 after acquiring an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

