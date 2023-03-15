United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,030. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

