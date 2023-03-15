Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Position Trimmed by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 300,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

