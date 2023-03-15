USDD Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $717.84 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003970 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00405466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,870.70 or 0.27406824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

