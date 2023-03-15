Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,141 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after purchasing an additional 391,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,962,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. 2,467,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,538. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

