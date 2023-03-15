Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 170.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,244.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 545,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

