Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury comprises 1.8% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 1.84% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 20.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 44.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter worth $4,190,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 582.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 72,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Trading Down 2.0 %

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. 97,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.